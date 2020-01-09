|
|
Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Simcoe Manor, Beeton. Dear husband of the late Joan (Pifer). Loving father of Karen Kerr (Ron) and Lori Butler (Scott). Dear grandfather of Steven (Angie); Megan (Ved); Jackie; and Kyle (Tiff). Loving GG of Violet and Charlotte. Lovingly remembered by his many friends. Visitation will be held at W. John Thomas Funeral Home, Alliston on Thursday, January 9th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10. If desired, donations made to the would be appreciated. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca