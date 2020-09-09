1/1
It is with deep sadness and much love that we announce the loss of Tom McCullough at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on September 2nd, 2020. Tom passed peacefully in the arms of his girls after a short, but courageous battle in his 78th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Jeanne, dearest father and forever hero of Patti and her husband Shannon (Blackmore), and proudest Papa of Alexandra and Thomas (I U More Papa). Dear brother of Diane Patchell (Graham), and Betty Ann Bell (the late Bob). Uncle "Tommy" will also be deeply missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Tom is a proud member and past president of the Sheba Shrine Club. A visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Friday, September 18th, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A private family burial will follow on Saturday, September 19th, at St. John's Cemetery in Craighurst, Ontario. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date, when Covid-19 allows us to remember and say goodbye to Tom the way he deserves to be honoured. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the RVH Regional Cancer Care Centre, or Hospice Simcoe. The family would like to express their love and gratitude to the staff of the Cancer/Palliative Care Unit, and to their special friends who cared for Tom as they would their own family; Dr. Julia Skliarenko, Dr. Matt Follwell, Dr. Cindy Cohen, Dr. Jacky Lai, and Dr. Alex Dickson. Thank you all for fighting with us. "Feathers are sent down from heaven to remind us that they still care Feathers are sent down from heaven to let us know they are always near" Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 9, 2020.
