the family of the late Tommy Butler would like to thank everyone for the floral tributes, donations to the , cards and acts of kindness. Special thanks to the staff at the Simcoe Manor in Beeton, the staff at Riverwood Senior Living in Alliston, his comrades at the Alliston legion, the delicious lunch provided by the Ladies at the Alliston Legion, and also to his dear friend Dave Webber. In the end its the memories that count, and Dad has left us with wonderful ones.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020