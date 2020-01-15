Home

Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Tony Fred Pakulak

Tony Fred Pakulak Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Loving husband of Barbara. Cherished father of Andrew (Carrie) and Deborah. Special grandfather to Katherine, Ashlyn and Connor. Godfather to Cara. He will be held dear in the hearts of many extended family members and friends. Tony worked at Silverwood Dairy for 37 years for branches in Toronto, Sudbury, Sault Ste Marie and Peterborough. He enjoyed golf and hunting. His family was very important to him and it brought a smile to his face to see his grandchildren. A visitation was held at the Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Avenue, Midland) on Saturday, January 18th from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. If desired memorial donations to the Hospital for Sick Children or the Guest House Shelter would be appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 15, 2020
