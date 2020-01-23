Home

The time has come when time is no more and all that's left was once before. The memories so dear and true, those memories of me and you. Although we fell and stumbled at times, all those hills were necessary climbs. All the times when your heart shined through are the greatest memories I have of you. I will always remember you, brother of mine. In my heart I will keep you, so I will be fine. I will go forward with my head up high. It might be hard, I cannot lie. But in my hear you will be, moving forward, you with me. Love so much
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020
