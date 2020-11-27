Of Collingwood and formerly of Uxbridge, passed away suddenly at Toronto General Hospital on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Tracy was born 59 years ago in Kingston, on June 8, 1961 to parents Alexander Kennedy and Kathleen Girling. Beloved wife of 32 years to Jeremy Karkheck. Loving mother to Alexandra and Zachary (predeceased 2009). Survived by her mother Kathleen Kennedy, sister Sherri Cox (Rob) and brother Jeffrey (Rhona) Kennedy. Tracy is survived by her Jeremy's family, Tony (Anne Marie) Karkheck, Dana (Carla) Karkheck and Jennifer (Maurice) Zabanah. She was predeceased by her father Alexander Kennedy and her son Zachary Karkheck. She had many talents that included sewing, knitting and quilting. She was a member of a local quilting club in Collingwood that met regularly on Mondays. Tracy enjoyed watching and playing baseball and golf, summers at the cottage, and winter vacation time in Florida. She will be missed by her furry four-legged friends at home. Visitation will be held at the Chatterson Funeral Home on Saturday, November 28 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A private family service will be held at Chatterson Funeral Home on Sunday, November 29, 2020. In order to attend the visitation, you must contact the funeral home to register by e-mail info@chattersonfuneralhome.com or by calling (705) 445-4700. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, attendance numbers will be restricted, masks are mandatory and COVID-19 protocols are in place. Remembrances of Tracy may be made in the form of donations to Home Horizons Transitional Support Program/Barbara Weider House or Georgian Triangle Humane Society. To leave a message or to share a memory of Tracy, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com