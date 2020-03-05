|
|
There is a hole deep in our hearts That nothing here could cure No medicine or pills could heal This pain we feel, I'm sure No worldly things of gifts and gold Could fill a gash so deep No soothing words, nor passing years Could heal a hole so deep. Don't say it will get better Don't tell me time will heal You may have good intentions But you don't know how we feel. Don't say they are in a better place When there is no better place to be Than back here in our loving arms Right here next to us. All we have left are memories Of great times, that we can recall And a giant hole, deep in our hearts And some pictures on the wall. Always in our hearts buddy! Mom, Dad, Kristen, Aunt Deb, Uncle Randy Lauren, Eryn Grandpa and Grandma P.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 5, 2020