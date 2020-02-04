Home

Troy Thomas Charles GAMMON

Passed away peacefully at home in his 44th year. Much loved son of Barry and LeeAnne Gammon. Proud father of Tavish (Rebecca). Cherished brother of Crystal Perry (Jim) of Pickering. Dear uncle to Cole and Ryan. Special Pops to Harper, Audrey and Cooper who he liked to dance with. Grandson of the late Thelma Koprla and Marg Gammon. Sadly missed by his uncles, aunts and cousins. At Troy's request there will be no Funeral. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #34, Orillia, 215 Mississaga St E, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m.. If desired, memorial donations to SickKids Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 4, 2020
