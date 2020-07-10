1/1
Frankie Evelyn (Tucker) Allsopp
1921-11-06 - 2020-07-06
Allsopp, Frankie Evelyn (nee Tucker) passed away peacefully in her 99th year at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on July 6, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Floyd. Mother of Terry (Debra) and Kim (Lynn). Grandmother to Victoria (Andrew) and Andrew. Great-grandmother to Alasdair and Edith. Mom was the last surviving child of Jack and Mary Tucker of Waubaushene. She was predeceased by her siblings Willie, Leona, Marjorie, Ellwood, Audrey, Alvin, Elmer, Margaret, Ken, Jean, Joyce, Barbara and Gwynne. Survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. Mom was an insurance broker and office manager in Midland for many years, first at Cecil F. Moreton and then at Gervan and Jones. Upon her retirement, she travelled extensively while pursuing her other interests of gardening and painting. For the past several years, Mom resided at Hollandview Retirement Residence in Aurora where she was treated with great care and compassion. Many thanks are extended to Dr. Sara Armani, her family physician, and the dedicated staff at Hollandview. A graveside service will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Midland at a future date.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
