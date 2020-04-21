|
January 13, 1990- April 12, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Tyler Cadeau, at the young age of 30 years, of Port Severn, ON, passed away suddenly on April 12th, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital. Tyler Cadeau was born at Georgian Bay General Hospital (formerly Huriona District) to Carrie (Stewart/Archer) Cadeau and Clinton Cadeau on January 13th, 1990. He was the eldest child and the beginning of a beautiful family. Tyler was an avid ice fisherman and hunter, making the most of each season. He will be remembered for his humour and his ability to brighten people's day. Tyler was known for being a good friend and someone people turned to during tough times. Many will remember him as the friend with a "Big heart", or the "Gentle Giant" always looking out for them. He was a devoted and proud family man who thought the world of his two boys and niece. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who were lucky to know him. Tyler is survived by his loving parents Carrie and Clinton Cadeau; his siblings Kristen Cadeau and Joseph Cadeau (Christine) and his niece Avery Deboo; he will be missed by his sons Dominic and Blaise, whom he loved deeply and will be sadly missed by their mother Fairlane Courriere; his maternal grandparents, Anna (Stewart) and, George Mcnutt, and Bernard "Bernie" Archer; his paternal grandfather Alfred Cadeau; his aunts and uncles, Lucy (Bressette) and Rodney Cadeau, Kelvin Cadeau, and Amanda (Archer) and Marc Lafleur; Tyler's younger cousins, Jordan and Joel Cadeau, and Ryane and Connor Lafleur. Tyler will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all family and friends. Tyler Cadeau is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Martha (Dupuis) Cadeau; his maternal grandfather, Phillip Marshall; and poppa and grandma, John "Jack" and Marjorie (Moreau) Stewart. The family of Tyler Cadeau wishes to extend their sincere thanks for the care and compassion of Dr. Tahir and the nurses in the ICU of Georgian Bay General Hospital. At a later date, the family of Tyler will hold a celebration of life to commemorate the memories and stories of a life that will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers the family wishes that donations be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association in honour of Tyler Cadeau and his family. Arrangements entrusted to Nicolls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave, Midland) Messages of Sympathy and donations can be made at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 21, 2020