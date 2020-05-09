Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of 53 years to Tuula. Devoted father of Tina Vartiainen and grandfather of Kyle. He is survived by his brother Lauri Heiskanen (Arja). At Vic's request there will be no funeral service. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received leclaircremation.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 9, 2020.