Suddenly on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Valerie, beloved wife of Jim Lynne. Loving mother of Julie, Michael, O'Sean and Marty. Dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of three. Valerie is survived by her brothers Gary ( Mary Ann) and Edward (Shari), and her sisters Thora and Allie-Jo, and step mother Marlene. Valerie will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and extended family. Private family cremation arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home, Wasaga Beach Chapel. Remembrances to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by Valerie's family. To sign her book of memories please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com