Valerie Mae GRAVEL
Suddenly on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Valerie, beloved wife of Jim Lynne. Loving mother of Julie, Michael, O'Sean and Marty. Dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of three. Valerie is survived by her brothers Gary ( Mary Ann) and Edward (Shari), and her sisters Thora and Allie-Jo, and step mother Marlene. Valerie will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and extended family. Private family cremation arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home, Wasaga Beach Chapel. Remembrances to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by Valerie's family. To sign her book of memories please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
