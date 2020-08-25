1/1
Valida RANDALL
1926-06-03 - 2020-08-16
The Matriarch of the family, Valida Randall, a long time Lachine, QC resident, daughter of the late Michael and Pauline Orlan. Died peacefully in her sleep at the Amica Little Lake Retirement Residence in Barrie, Ontario. She was predeceased by her only son, Kenneth Adameck (1991), brother Stanley Orlan (1991) and husband Boyd Randall (2017). She is missed by her granddaughters Larissa Adameck, Sarah Paiero (Chad), great grandsons Xavier, Ashton and Emilio Paiero, daughter in law Lucille Kelleher, step daughter Beth Randall (Kirk Pittman) and nieces Frances Mumley and Donna Horth. Cremation has occurred, as per her wishes. A remembrance of her life and burial in the family plot at Notre Dame des Neiges Cemetery, Montreal, QC will be held when possible. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 25, 2020.
