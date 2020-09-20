Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie at the age of 87 years. Vera Enwright, beloved wife of the late Arthur Enwright. Loving mother of Art (Bonnie), John (Sandy), Bill (Barb), Jim (Mary Margaret) and Rob (Lori). Cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Dorothy (John predeceased) La Rose. She is predeceased by her siblings Bill (Anne) McMillan, Betty (Warner) Smith and Carl Watts. Vera is survived by her many nieces, nephews and their families. A private family Celebration of Vera's Life has taken place on September 19, 2020. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca