More Obituaries for Vera Weiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Gertrude Weiss

Vera Gertrude Weiss Obituary
passed away peacefully, December 26, 2019; surrounded by the love of her family in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of Arnold for 57 years. Vera will be deeply missed by her son Rob and partner Julie Branget and her son Dylan (Kali). Vera was an accomplished golfer, curler and badminton player. As per her wishes cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to The Collingwood Nursing Home for their kindness and care over the past years. In lieu of flowers; donations to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital or to a charity of your preference would be appreciated. Friends may visit Vera's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
