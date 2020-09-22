Vern EDWARDS

On September 17, 2020 I lost my best friend to cancer, Vern Edward "Buck". He will be missed by all his friends. I already miss his phone calls every morning at 7:30 a.m. He also had a very good friend named Barry, he brought coffee 7 days a week to him. Barry was always there for him if he needed a ride at anytime. I took care of "Buck" for 5 years as a best friend. I was friends with his wife since we were teenagers, they also met as teens through me. Before he passed he thanked me for the good life he had for the last five years, he was very happy. Rest in peace, your suffering is over.



