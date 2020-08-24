Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Tomkins House Hospice on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 83. Predeceased by his loving wife Doris (nee Galbraith). Dear father of the late William (survived by Donna), Michael (Christine), Joyce (Mike) and the late Elaine (survived by Guy). Loving grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Jean and Marie. Predeceased by siblings Rita, Edna, Joy, Jessie, Norris, Orville, Russell, Gerald, Ross and Glen. Verne will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid19 restrictions. If desired, memorial donations to Tomkins House Hospice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca