Vernon A. Ferrier


1937 - 06
Vernon A. Ferrier Obituary
Born in Orillia and raised and lived in Barrie. Son of Mervyn and Doris (predeceased). Loving husband to Natalie for 63 years. Wonderful father to daughter Cora (predeceased) (Mike), son Murray (Liz). Cherished and wonderful mechanic to all his grandchildren: Lee, Sam (Emma), Jill (predeceased), Alex, Morgan and Cameron. Great-grandfather to Jordan. Will be missed by brother Floyd (Diane), and predeceased by Harold (Flora) and all his nieces and nephews, and extended family. Friends called at the Jennett Funeral & Cremation Centre 152 Bradford St., Barrie on Friday from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Service was held in the chapel on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Spring interment Barrie Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
