At home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 68 years. Beloved husband for 40 years of Linda Roy. Loving father of Jasmine, Philipe (Natasha Fry) and Viviane (Ryan Tracey). Much loved son of June Platten and the late Herbert Fairhead. Dear brother of Brenda (Gordon Kennedy) and the late Jack Fahey, Jim (Debra Scott) and Linda (Jim Zerny and the late Brian Horne). Vernon will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and a huge circle of friends. Known by many as "Captain Vern", he was a member of several clubs including Land Rover Club and Old Bastard's Motorcycle Club. Beyond the clubs, Vernon had a passion for re-enacting naval battles, sailing, steam engines, building log structures and barns and was an avid nature lover as well as a maple syrup producer. Share your Memory of Vern at hayesfuneralhome.ca