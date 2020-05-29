Died peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Bay Haven Senior Care Community in his 88th year. Vernon, formerly of Stayner, beloved husband of Marion for over 58 years. Loving father of Doug (Elizabeth), Patty Neeley and Lynda (David Cousins). Cherished grandfather of Lucas, Calem and Seth Day, Thomas Wilson and Bruce and Michelle Cousins. Dear brother of Bill, Katherine and the late Allan (Carol). Vernon was a quiet man who was strong and hardworking his entire lifetime. He loved his family and he loved his farm. He will be dearly missed. The family gathered Saturday, May 30, 2020 for a graveside service at 12 noon at Stayner Union Cemetery officiated by Pastor Rob Hardwood of Stayner Evangelical Missionary Church. If desired, a donation to the Church or the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by Vernon's family. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 29, 2020.