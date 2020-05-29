Vernon Roy DAY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Bay Haven Senior Care Community in his 88th year. Vernon, formerly of Stayner, beloved husband of Marion for over 58 years. Loving father of Doug (Elizabeth), Patty Neeley and Lynda (David Cousins). Cherished grandfather of Lucas, Calem and Seth Day, Thomas Wilson and Bruce and Michelle Cousins. Dear brother of Bill, Katherine and the late Allan (Carol). Vernon was a quiet man who was strong and hardworking his entire lifetime. He loved his family and he loved his farm. He will be dearly missed. The family gathered Saturday, May 30, 2020 for a graveside service at 12 noon at Stayner Union Cemetery officiated by Pastor Rob Hardwood of Stayner Evangelical Missionary Church. If desired, a donation to the Church or the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by Vernon's family. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved