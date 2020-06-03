Passed away suddenly at home on April 28, 2020. Beloved mother of Nathan and Joseph Belcourt. Born on February 4, 1968 to Victor and Gail Cruise. Raised in Midland, ON. Sister of four siblings, Lisa Cruise, Jason Cruise, Amy Ross (Matthew) and Matthew Cruise (Casey). She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, Maisie and Ty Gorman, Rachelle Cruise, Sawyer and Austyn Ross, Clara and Preston Cruise and of course her dog Ellie. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Thank you from the Cruise and Belcourt families for your love and support. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, 705-526-5449.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store