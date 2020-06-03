Vickie Cruise
1968 - 2020
Passed away suddenly at home on April 28, 2020. Beloved mother of Nathan and Joseph Belcourt. Born on February 4, 1968 to Victor and Gail Cruise. Raised in Midland, ON. Sister of four siblings, Lisa Cruise, Jason Cruise, Amy Ross (Matthew) and Matthew Cruise (Casey). She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, Maisie and Ty Gorman, Rachelle Cruise, Sawyer and Austyn Ross, Clara and Preston Cruise and of course her dog Ellie. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Thank you from the Cruise and Belcourt families for your love and support. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, 705-526-5449.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
