Passed away suddenly at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 73. Hazel, beloved mother of Kimberley Ritchie (Dale) of Beaverton, Kathleen Markell of Belleville, John Markell of Naniamo,BC and Shannon Markell of Naniamo, BC. Cherished grandmother of Lyndsay Leduc, Sharleen Ritchie, Danielle Ritchie and Myranda Ritchie. Proud great-grandmother of Wyatt, Jacobe, Bradley, Olivia, Letisha, Mya, Kaydence, Jaxon, Liam, Juine, Martyna, Amahra, Cruize, Jace and Ryder. Dear sister of Art Moxam of Naniamo, BC. A Celebration of Hazel's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, Memorial Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
. Home is wherever Mom is