Passed away peacefully in her daughter's arms at Huronview Home for the Aged in Clinton on January 10, 2020 at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Earl (Curly) Irvine and beloved mother of Steve (Lois), Ken (Colleen), Mike (Saskia), Dan (Kathy) and Anne (Henri) Belcourt. She will be greatly missed by her 12 grandchildren: Jane, Sean, Andrew, Matthew, Kristen, Rory, Amy, Julie, Lindsay, Thomas, Danielle and Joel and her 14 great-grandchildren. As per Victoria's wishes, there will be a church service on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Anglican Church, Third Street, Midland, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Midland Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion from 12-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the (designated to Breast Cancer Research) 55 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 500, Toronto, ON M4V 2Y7.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 21, 2020