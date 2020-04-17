|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Monday, April 15, 2020. Victoria Maria (Gil Gutierrez) of Barrie (formerly of Edmonton Alberta) was in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late John Alexander Charles Nehring. Loving mother of Vera Nehring of Barrie. A graveside service was held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Barrie on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held at Vera's home at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 17, 2020