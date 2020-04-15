|
|
Passed away peacefully at Georgian Bay Seniors Lodge, Penetanguishene on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her husband Bernard Wright. Loving mother of Sharon Winchester (Roger). Cherished grandma of Jennifer Winchester (Jakub Razumienko) and great-grandma of Jestin and Harper Razumienko. A private family service was held at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME (445 St. Vincent Street Barrie) Interment Barrie Union Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 15, 2020