Passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 at the RVRHC, Barrie, at the age of 90 years. Daughter of the late Jack and Mary Wealer. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Wales. Loving mother of Victoria (Gary), Sandra (the late Ray), Merryly (the late Jimmy), Shelly, Traci (Todd), and the late Bonnie and Kenneth. Dear grandmother/nana of Shannon, Adam, Jason, Dakota and the late Sarah, and great-nana of Violet, Donovan, Ryder, Bryce, Monroe, Josh, and Tyler. Violet is predeceased by her sister Joanne and brother John. In keeping with Violet's wishes cremation has taken place and she will be interred with her parents and daughter at Sanctuary Park Cemetery, Toronto at a later date. Online condolences www.peacefultransition.ca