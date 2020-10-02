1/1
Violet Lillian GRAHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Hillcrest Village, Midland on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in her 93rd year. Violet Graham, formerly of Elmvale, dear wife of the late Murray Graham and the late Clifford Moreau. Cherished mother of Linda (Marc) Quesnelle, Alma Cruise Irwin (the late Bruce) and Herman (Penny). Predeceased by her son Godfrey. Loved grandmother of Terri-Lynn (Shawn), Michael, Peter (Deanna), Jeremy (Annie), Justin (Nichole), Rebecca (Mark), Amelia (Sean), Rachelle and Angelle. Proud great grandmother of 18. 'Vi' was once an active member of the Women's Institute and Horticultural Society in Elmvale and a proud member of Royal Canadian Legion, Br.#68, Penetanguishene. A private family service will be held at Lynn-Stone Funeral Home followed by interment at St. James on-the-Lines Cemetery, Penetanguishene. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. James On-The-Lines Anglican Church, Penetanguishene in memory of Violet. Messages may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved