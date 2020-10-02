Passed away peacefully at Hillcrest Village, Midland on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in her 93rd year. Violet Graham, formerly of Elmvale, dear wife of the late Murray Graham and the late Clifford Moreau. Cherished mother of Linda (Marc) Quesnelle, Alma Cruise Irwin (the late Bruce) and Herman (Penny). Predeceased by her son Godfrey. Loved grandmother of Terri-Lynn (Shawn), Michael, Peter (Deanna), Jeremy (Annie), Justin (Nichole), Rebecca (Mark), Amelia (Sean), Rachelle and Angelle. Proud great grandmother of 18. 'Vi' was once an active member of the Women's Institute and Horticultural Society in Elmvale and a proud member of Royal Canadian Legion, Br.#68, Penetanguishene. A private family service will be held at Lynn-Stone Funeral Home followed by interment at St. James on-the-Lines Cemetery, Penetanguishene. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. James On-The-Lines Anglican Church, Penetanguishene in memory of Violet. Messages may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com