Vital Reginald Gionette
It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Vital Reginald Gionette on June 25,2020 at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia in his 87th year. Beloved and cherished husband of Marilyn Jean Gionette. Loving father of Michael, Chrystal and Brian (deceased). Dear brother of Richard, Frank, Donald, Jimmy, Lillian, Joanne and spouses and predeceased by Johnny, Kenny, Rose-Anne, Marianne and parents Rose-Anne and Patrick Gionette. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends and neighbours. At Vital's request, there will be no formal service and cremation has taken place by LeClair Cremation Centre. Vital will leave his home in Midland to his final resting place with his son Brian in Blind River, Ontario at a later date. A heartfelt thank you to Vital's caregiver, Jeremy, and the nurses and doctors at Soldiers Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion at this difficult time.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 30, 2020.
