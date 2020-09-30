1/1
W. John WYNN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 at the age of 88 in the Leacock Care Centre in Orillia. John was born in Carville, Ontario to Walter Watkin Wynn and Isabel Wynn on October 14, 1931. John is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn and his children Carolyn Paccagnella (Denis), John Wynn (Kimberly), and Meredith Barwick (Michael). Proud Poppa to Bryan Paccagnella and Kurt Alisch. John was Poppa and Great Poppa to extended family in Ontario and British Columbia. John was forever known as a gentleman. He was a kind gentle soul with a loving heart. John and Marilyn were inseparable during their 61 years of marriage. Always enjoying each other's company in every life adventure. He was a hero, mentor, inventor, and guide to his children. John loved to coach soccer, hike in the forest, bird watch, take photographs, read about and watch airplanes, and spend time at the cottage. John also enjoyed traveling. His working career expanded over 40 years as the Assistant General Manager of CCTF, a Division of EMCO Ltd. In retirement John and Marilyn moved from Richmond Hill to Orillia to move closer to their children, Carolyn and John. This last year proved to be more challenging as John's Lewy Body Dementia made regular daily events more challenging. Marilyn ensured John stayed in their home as long as possible so they would remain together. The family is thankful for all the support from the doctors, nursing staff, and care givers over the last month and several years. There will be no service or celebration of life at this time. Interment is at Glendale Memorial Gardens. A private family gathering will occur at a later date. A donation to the charity of your choice will be welcome. Forever in our hearts and memories, we will dearly miss our Husband, Father, Poppa, Great Poppa, and friend. Arrangements entrusted to the MundellFuneral Home, Orillia.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved