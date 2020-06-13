Passed peacefully at Mill Creek Care Centre, Barrie on June, 5, 2020 at the age of 64. Predeceased by his parents Walter and Yvette Dean, and siblings Deanne Bowen, Jeannette Barnes and Ronny Dean. Survived by his siblings Jim Dean, Marlyne Foos, Ethel Tracey, Michael Dean, June Wilson, and Judy Steeves. Will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, and long-time friends. Wally loved swimming and bowling and had a passion for karaoke. He will be truly missed by all. Cremation has taken place, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. A graveside service will follow at a later date. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 13, 2020.