Walter "Wally" DEAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully at Mill Creek Care Centre, Barrie on June, 5, 2020 at the age of 64. Predeceased by his parents Walter and Yvette Dean, and siblings Deanne Bowen, Jeannette Barnes and Ronny Dean. Survived by his siblings Jim Dean, Marlyne Foos, Ethel Tracey, Michael Dean, June Wilson, and Judy Steeves. Will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, and long-time friends. Wally loved swimming and bowling and had a passion for karaoke. He will be truly missed by all. Cremation has taken place, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. A graveside service will follow at a later date. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved