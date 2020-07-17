Peacefully with his son at his side, at his home in Riverwood Senior Living Alliston, on July 14, 2020. Walt Sunnerton at the age of 93 years, Beloved husband of the late Ruth Sunnerton (nee Holt). Loving father of Robert "Bob" Sunnerton and his wife Darlene. Dear grandfather of Ted, and Jennifer (Syd Trefiak). Sadly missed by his great grandchildren Ruby, Wren, and Finley. Predeceased by his siblings Helen Lisk, Eileen Stewart, Harold, John, Dorothea Rutherford, and Violetta McCullough. Forever in the hearts of his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Following government Covid limitations, a private Funeral Service was held at Rod Abrams Funeral Home Tottenham 905-936-3477, with interment in Trinity Cemetery Beeton. The service will be placed on to the funeral home facebook page for public viewing. For those who wish, donations to Matthew's House Hospice or Habitat for Humanity would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
.