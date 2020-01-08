Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter BAKKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter George BAKKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed peacefully at home in Orillia on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in his 61st year. Walter, loving son to Ada and the late Jim Bakker, will be sadly missed by his sister Jane (Glenn) Boyd, and his brother Harry (Karen) Bakker, and by his nieces and nephews Brandon (Robin) Boyd, Alicia (Jeremy) Ellis, Liam, Kelsey (K.C.), and Emily Bakker, and by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Walter was a loving great uncle to Wesley Ellis, Nolan, Riley, Adalynn, and Blakely. He will be missed by his feline friends Addy and Adele. The family would like to acknowledge Jenny Hicks and Bertie Sallows for their unwavering care and support, and for their vivacious laugh "Bertie made me say it". A sincere thank you to the care providers from Bayshore nursing, and for all the support from the LHIN. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Walters life will take place in the Doolittle Celebration Centre of Carson Funeral Homes on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Mariposa House Hospice, and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -