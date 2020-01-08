|
Passed peacefully at home in Orillia on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in his 61st year. Walter, loving son to Ada and the late Jim Bakker, will be sadly missed by his sister Jane (Glenn) Boyd, and his brother Harry (Karen) Bakker, and by his nieces and nephews Brandon (Robin) Boyd, Alicia (Jeremy) Ellis, Liam, Kelsey (K.C.), and Emily Bakker, and by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Walter was a loving great uncle to Wesley Ellis, Nolan, Riley, Adalynn, and Blakely. He will be missed by his feline friends Addy and Adele. The family would like to acknowledge Jenny Hicks and Bertie Sallows for their unwavering care and support, and for their vivacious laugh "Bertie made me say it". A sincere thank you to the care providers from Bayshore nursing, and for all the support from the LHIN. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Walters life will take place in the Doolittle Celebration Centre of Carson Funeral Homes on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Mariposa House Hospice, and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes