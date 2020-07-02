Walter George (Wally) Kelman, age 90, passed away peacefully at Roberta Place in Barrie on Saturday June 20, 2020, with his daughter Lori and son Steve at his side. Born September 23, 1929 in Toronto, one of six children of Walter James Kelman and Maude Kelman (nee Ludlam). Wally grew up in Toronto, attending D.B. Hood public school and Vaughn Road Collegiate. In1952 he married Shirley McPhee. They had two children, Stephen, and Lori. The family moved to Barrie in 1960, where Wally worked for Dempster's Bakery as a salesman and later a regional sales manager, until his retirement in 1994. Walter was active all his life, playing football in high school, softball in Barrie, and was an avid tennis player and golfer later in life. Walter was predeceased by his older brother Ernie, and sisters Hilda, Lenora, Thelma, and Florence. He is survived by his two children Steve (Lynn) and Lori Joseph. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Gillian Rodger (Eric), Matthew Kelman, Joseph Kelman (Alyssa), Emily Joseph and Erin Joseph, and great-grandchildren Hugo, Miles, and Edwin. He was a loving, supportive grandfather. Friends will remember his easy laugh and kind nature. Interment took place at West Oro Baptist Church Cemetery, Oro Medonte, ON Our family would like to thank the nursing staffs at Simcoe Terrace Retirement Home, and Roberta Place for caring for Dad in his last three years Memorial contributions to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Cremation entrusted to Peaceful Transition Inc.