Walter Kowalski passed away at Good Samaritan Nursing Home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, two weeks before his 94th birthday. He was the loving husband of the late Norma Kowalski and beloved father of Terrence (Connie) and Gerald. Doting grandfather of Nikki (Kyle) Fagan, William (Tabitha) Kowalski and Katie (Kyle) Coyne. Great grandfather of Sawyer and Noah Coyne. He will be remembered by his 2 remaining sisters, Mary Kerr and Lillian Cameron as well as his nieces and nephews and their families. Walter was very active in Alliston. He was a member of the Lion's Club, collected glasses for the CNIB, collected donations for the Arthritis, Kidney and Cancer societies, and participated in activities at St. John's United Church. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to his friends and neighbours when required. The number of people who took time to visit and phone him in his later years attested to his giving nature. A special thanks to John DeCromburghe who dropped in daily, the staff at Good Samaritan Nursing Home and Doctor's Affoo and Yu who made the last of his life comfortable and John Thomas Funeral Home for making his funeral a fitting good bye in these unusual times. He was interred Saturday, May 17, 2020 in Alliston Union Cemetary. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
W. John Thomas Funeral Home
244 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1V6
(705) 435-5101
