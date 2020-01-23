|
Peacefully at Matthews House Hospice Alliston, on January 16, 2020. Wayne Elford in his 78th year, beloved husband of Darlene Elford (nee: Arnott). Loving father of Karen Elford and Krista Elford (Gary). Devoted and loving grandfather of Jessie, and Reese. Predeceased by his brother Gary Elford (Linda). Sadly missed by his furry friend Finn and all of his horses. Forever in the hearts of his extended family, Dear Friends, and "5th Line Neighbours". Born In Etobicoke, ON, Wayne worked at the Goodyear Plant before joining the Etobicoke Fire Fighters Association in 1967. Wayne retired in 2000 as District Chief of New Toronto Fire. Throughout the years, Wayne trained and even dabbled as a driver with Standardbred Race Horses alongside his father, Curly and eventually his daughter Krista. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Wayne's Life will be held in the springtime at a day and time yet to be determined. Please check back at www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com as details become available. For those who wish donations to the Matthews House Hospice in Alliston or the Ontario Standardbred Adoption Society (OSAS) would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020