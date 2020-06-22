Peacefully passed at his home in Barrie on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved husband to the late Gilberte (2015). Loving father of Suzanne (Mike) and Walter Jr. (Laura, 2019). Proud grandfather of Marc (Sarah), Alexander (Deanna), Haleigh and Stephanie. Great-grandfather of Thomas and Michael. Will be missed by extended family members and dear friends. Walter MacMillan having served on the staff of Ontario Hydro for 37 years retired in good standing. He was a dedicated hard worker who enjoyed all of his time with the company. In keeping with Walter's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place. Donations in Walter's memory may be made to the Barrie Food Bank, and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 22, 2020.