Wanda ELGAR

Passed peacefully at home in Orillia on Thursday June 18, 2020 in her 66th year. Wanda, loving wife to Mark, will be sadly missed by her sister Irene Kivell, and by her nieces and nephews Jonathan, Christopher, Jessica, Maddie, and Kimberley. Wanda will be lovingly remembered by her mother and father in-laws Joan & John Elgar. Wanda was a passionate member of the Orillia Fine Arts Association. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 20, 2020.