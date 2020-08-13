Warren Service

1/1
After a long and courageous battle with health issues. Warren passed away peacefully at his home in Beeton with family by his side. He was in his 75th year. Warren was born and raised in Beeton Ontario, Son on Jean Service (nee Dermott) and Harold Service (pre-deceased). Brother to Wayne (predeceased) and Dwight (predeceased). Husband to Rilla (nee Watson)(predeceased). Father to Rob (Alanna), Darlene (Rob) and Karen. Fondly remembered by grandchildren, Brooke, Raegan, and JD. Warren owned and operated his own small engine business west of Beeton for over 30 years. His passion was engines and classic cars. His customers became friends and he will be missed by many in the community. Visitation was held on Tuesday August 11th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., open to everyone. A private family service was held at 1 p.m. We thank you for your support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers - Donations can be made to Canadian Cancer Society. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 13, 2020.
