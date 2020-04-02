|
Wayne passed away suddenly on Monday March 23, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 78. Wayne, a lifelong resident of Collingwood is predeceased by his beloved wife Pauline (nee Eagles). Loving father of Grant and wife Angela and Jimmie and wife Denise. Loving grandfather of Isabel, Sydney, Ashley and Emily. Dear brother of Linda (the late Bob McNicol), Sharon (the late Dan Helmer), Leonard (Cathy) and Richard (Janet). Dear brother-in-law of the late Gwen (the late Reg Dobson), Carol (Don Rowbotham), Larry (Della) Eagles, the late Blair (Judy) Eagles, the late Dale (the late Brenda) Eagles and the late Sylvia Eagles. Wayne will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and former business associates. Wayne was the long-time proprietor of Wayne Spears Electric, a family owned and operated business still operating today. He was hard working and dedicated to his community and especially to his family. Wayne enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He was a member of the Ross Rapids Hunt Club. Enjoying weekends at the cottage and summer vacations camping. A memorial service will take place in the spring with graveside ceremony at the First Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by his family. To leave a message of condolence and memories, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 2, 2020