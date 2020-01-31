|
Passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 79. Wayne of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Marlene Riddall for over 56 years. Loving father of Jeff (April) Riddall and the late Holly Riddall. Dear grandfather of Brendan and Jessica Riddall. Also missed by sister-in-law Judy (Dick) McKay. Wayne is predeceased by his parents Alfred and Pearl Riddall and his sisters Irene and Alma. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours from Tyndall, Manitoba, Wasaga Beach, Ontario and Sarasota, Florida, where he and Marlene spent the winter months for 20 years. Wayne kept active in his spare time with his love of golf, lawn bowling and curling. He will be missed. Friends are invited to join his family at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the Memorial Service time at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. If desired, a donation to the Collingwood G&M Hospital Foundation or www.Movember.com would be appreciated by his Family. To sign Wayne's Book of Memories or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 31, 2020