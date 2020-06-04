Entered into rest at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Beloved husband of Geatane "Kitty" (nee Rioux). Dear father of Jim (Jodie), Chris (Tracey), Bonnie (David Carpenter) and Adam. Loving grandfather of Kerra, Colin, Nicole, Isaac, Simon, Kristen, Kim, Travis, Nick and Sami. Great-grandfather of Kandence, Noah and Joshua. Survived by his siblings Jerry (the late Velma), Patsey (Mike) and Gail Edwards. Predeceased by Mike (Mickey), Ronald (survived by Linda) and Pat (Doug). Wayne will be fondly remembered by the Rioux family, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Brain Injury Services would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 4, 2020.