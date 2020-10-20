1/1
Wayne Eric MOORE
Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 66. Wayne will be sadly missed by his sister Lorrie Ipsen and her husband Frank, brother Glenn Moore and his wife Kathy, as well as his nieces Kiri and Ashley, and nephews Sean and Brandon. Cremation has taken place, with funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. In lieu of a service during these unprecedented times, friends and family are encouraged to share fond memories at CarsonFuneralHomes.com. These remembrances will be read at Wayne's interment during a private ceremony. He will join his beloved parents Keith and Lorna Moore at the Friends Burial Grounds in Uxbridge. Donations in Wayne's honour can be made to the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes J.H. Lynn Chapel
290 First Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N9
(705) 526-6551
