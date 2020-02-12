|
Wayne Gilbank passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home in Collingwood in his 79th year. Wayne, beloved husband of the late Pauline Gilbank (2010). Loving father of Jennifer and her husband Robert McLean and Kristine and her husband Patrick O'Brien. Dear brother of Cheryl and her husband Doug Blakey. Cherished grandfather of Holly, Katie, Sarah, and Grace McLean and Andrew, Sydney, Emily and Tucker O'Brien. Wayne is survived also by his dear friend Susan Woolsey of Collingwood. A Celebration of Wayne's Life will be held at a later date in Spring 2020 at First Presbyterian Church. Interment to take place at First Presbyterian Cemetery, Collingwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to First Presbyterian Church or St. Elizabeth's Health Care in Mr. Gilbank's memory. Friends may visit Wayne's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 12, 2020