More Obituaries for Wayne Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Maurice Long

Wayne Maurice Long Obituary
Of Barrie, ON passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe in Barrie on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Ann. Loving father of Michelle Long (Glen), Christina Drigo (Louie) and Jennifer Long (Sean). Cherished grandfather of Erik, Tara, Lyle and Charlie. Sadly, missed by his sisters Sandra and Marilyn. Wayne will always be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his many relatives and friends. The family is grateful for the wonderful care Wayne received during his illness from the RVH Oncology and Dialysis Units. At Wayne's and the family's request, cremation has taken place. Honouring Wayne's wishes, no funeral service will take place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Simcoe would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dignified Funeral Alternatives www.dignifiedfuneral.ca Barrie, ON 888-322-7222
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 11, 2020
