Wayne Morris Jickells


1944 - 09
Wayne Morris Jickells Obituary
Wayne said his final goodbyes to us all on March 27, 2020, after a few months' bout with terminal cancer. Wayne was born in Toronto, raised in Niagara Falls, and had resided in the Midland area for many years. He had a lengthy career as a driver, which included taxis, limousines, and buses of all sizes. Over the past 20 years, Wayne drove school buses throughout this area, more particularly the vans transporting special needs children to their various schools. He will be remembered for his love of boats, animals, and his unique ability to connect with special needs children. His many friends will often recall his sense of humour and his colourful, outlandish wardrobe. He was loved and will be missed. Many thanks to Dr. Richard Thomas and Dr. Peter Kizoff and the staff at GBGH.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
