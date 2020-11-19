1/1
Wayne Munroe Gilliard
With family by his side, Wayne Munroe Gilliard passed away peacefully at Tomkins House Hospice on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in his 89th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Irene (nee Their) in 2015, Wayne is survived by his sons; Allan Gilliard (Annette) and Mark Gilliard (Sandra). Grandfather to Greg Gilliard, Christine Gilliard (Craig Osmond), and Ian Gilliard. Great-grandfather to Kloe Gilliard and Piper Osmond. Wayne was a dedicated volunteer for many years with Georgian Bay Search and Rescue. He will be fondly remembered by Debbie Giammattolla for his contributions as a volunteer driver for the Métis Nation of Ontario. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation in Wayne's memory are greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
