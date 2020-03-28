|
Passed away peacefully at Matthews House Hospice in Alliston Saturday, March 21, 2020 in his 57th year after an extraordinary fight against cancer. Loving partner of Heather McLeod. Loved dad of Emerald and Dallas Bricker along with mom Trudy. Loved son of Irene & Wayne Bricker. Loved sister Angela Spiers (Brian), brothers Calvin Bricker & Darrell Bricker (Nina). Loved uncle to Joe, Cole, Emily, Brianna, Lauren and Caleigh. Russ will fondly be remembered by many from his Retail Background from Extreme Retail, Black's and Radio Shack to name a few. Good friends Kevin McLeod, Marilyn & Richard Cooper, Francois H Rivard and fondly remembered by his Ruff Sport and Aqua Dogs team members, customers and competitors. 2019 Highlight was taking part on the Canadian International Air Show board. Russ enjoyed fishing, skidooing, mowing the lawn and wanted to learn to fly. His love for music choice came from his DJing background and was the voice of Aqua Dogs & RuffSport. He was always excited to learn then teach people and their dogs in classes or events. He was always about building baby steps and being in control of your success. A celebration of life will be held at the Ruff House Kennel at a later date. Please feel free to visit www.druryfuneralcentre.com for updates. If so desired memorial donations to Sunnybrook (Sponsor A Ceiling Tile) Sunnybrook Foundation - Odette Cancer Gift in Memory or Covid-19 Response donate.sunnybrook.ca, Legions for Luca (Please support Kara Farwell) Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History, Therapeutic Paws of Canada. tpoc.ca, The Haven-Mental Health Oasis For First Responders & Uniform Personnel Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 28, 2020