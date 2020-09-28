Finally at peace, Wesley passed with his brother by his side at RVH in Barrie after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Beloved father of Dr. Brian Misiaszek (Caroline), Brenda Marling (Eric), Julie Godfrey and Amy Misiaszek (Daniel). Proud grandfather of Lauren, Brodey, Josh, Todd, Abbey and Alex. Dear brother of Ted Misiaszek (Irene) and the late Chester Zdanowski. Also survived by Beverley, the mother of his children. Wes will be greatly missed by extended family and dear friends. Private graveside service will occur at St. Gregory's Catholic Cemetery in Oshawa on Oct. 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Parkinson’s Canada in Wes's memory is appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store