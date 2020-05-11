It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Wilfred "Fred" Hopkins on the 27th day of April 2020 in his 71st year, after a brief battle with cancer. He will be missed by his two sons Michael (Melodie) and Kevin, his mother Margaret Hopkins, his two sisters Linda (Raymond), Anne Marie (Wayne) and his common-law spouse May Schell and her three children and grandchildren, by his nephew and niece as well as many friends and associates. Burial has taken place and at Fred's request, there will be no formal celebration of life at this time, however at a later date, there will be an informal gathering at the house. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, 330 Midland Avenue, Midland. Memorial condolences may be made at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 11, 2020.